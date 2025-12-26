Short Interest in Portsmouth Square, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRSI) Drops By 97.9%

Portsmouth Square, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRSI – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 3 shares, a decline of 97.9% from the November 30th total of 143 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 17 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 17 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Portsmouth Square Price Performance

Shares of PRSI stock traded up $2.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.99. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 433. Portsmouth Square has a twelve month low of $1.75 and a twelve month high of $7.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.08.

Get Portsmouth Square alerts:

Portsmouth Square (OTCMKTS:PRSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($3.52) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.42 million during the quarter.

About Portsmouth Square

Portsmouth Square, Inc (OTCMKTS: PRSI) is a Delaware?incorporated holding company focused on the acquisition, development and licensing of intangible assets. The firm’s primary business activity involves assembling a portfolio of intellectual property rights and related digital assets with the goal of generating revenue through strategic licensing and commercialization agreements.

The company’s intangible asset holdings have historically included patents and proprietary technologies that support digital media distribution, interactive content delivery and e-commerce platforms.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Portsmouth Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portsmouth Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.