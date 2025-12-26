NWS Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:NWSZF) Short Interest Update

NWS Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:NWSZF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 106 shares, a decline of 99.8% from the November 30th total of 69,915 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

NWS Price Performance

OTCMKTS NWSZF remained flat at $1.10 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.90. NWS has a fifty-two week low of $0.83 and a fifty-two week high of $1.10.

About NWS

News Corporation (OTCMKTS:NWSZF) is a global diversified media and information services company formed in 2013 following the split of 21st Century Fox’s publishing and digital properties. The company operates through four principal business segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, and Cable Network Programming. Its portfolio encompasses well?known brands such as The Wall Street Journal, Dow Jones, MarketWatch, and The Times of London, serving both consumer and enterprise audiences.

In its News and Information Services division, News Corp delivers journalism across print, digital and broadcast platforms.

