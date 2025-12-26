Lazard Japanese Equity ETF (NASDAQ:JPY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Lazard Japanese Equity ETF (NASDAQ:JPY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,009 shares, a drop of 96.5% from the November 30th total of 28,599 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,103 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 6,103 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lazard Japanese Equity ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lazard Japanese Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $338,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lazard Japanese Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,161,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lazard Japanese Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,017,000. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new position in Lazard Japanese Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,443,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lazard Japanese Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,460,000.

Get Lazard Japanese Equity ETF alerts:

Lazard Japanese Equity ETF Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of JPY stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $32.04. The stock had a trading volume of 684 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,287. Lazard Japanese Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $23.47 and a 12 month high of $34.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.53.

Lazard Japanese Equity ETF Dividend Announcement

About Lazard Japanese Equity ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 19th were given a $0.2096 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 19th.

(Get Free Report)

The Lazard Japanese Equity ETF (JPY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed, seeking long-term capital appreciation through investments in equities and equity-related securities traded on Japanese markets. JPY was launched on Apr 4, 2025 and is issued by Lazard.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Japanese Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard Japanese Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.