Virnetx (NASDAQ:VHC) Rating Increased to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Virnetx (NASDAQ:VHC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.

Virnetx Trading Down 2.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:VHC traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.00. 81,761 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,828. Virnetx has a 52-week low of $5.01 and a 52-week high of $29.00.

About Virnetx

VirnetX Holding Corp. is a U.S.-based technology company focused on secure communications and network security technologies. The company develops, owns and licenses intellectual property covering methods and systems for encrypted communications, virtual private networks and secure domain name resolution. VirnetX’s work centers on technologies designed to protect data in transit and enable private, authenticated connections across public networks.

VirnetX’s offerings are primarily deployed through licensing arrangements and technology integrations rather than through mass-market consumer products.

