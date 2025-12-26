John Hancock Core Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JHCP) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

John Hancock Core Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JHCP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 10,816 shares, a decline of 63.8% from the November 30th total of 29,889 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,622 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 8,622 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

John Hancock Core Plus Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of John Hancock Core Plus Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.55. 83 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,906. John Hancock Core Plus Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $24.35 and a 12-month high of $25.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.34.

Institutional Trading of John Hancock Core Plus Bond ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in John Hancock Core Plus Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $364,000. Coign Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of John Hancock Core Plus Bond ETF by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Coign Capital Advisors LLC now owns 490,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,484,000 after purchasing an additional 43,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andina Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Core Plus Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $253,000.

About John Hancock Core Plus Bond ETF

The John Hancock Core Plus Bond ETF (JHCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed with a focus on a diversified bond portfolio, which includes a potential 20% allocation to high-yield bonds. The fund aims for a high level of current income while also considering ESG factors in its investment analysis JHCP was launched on Dec 18, 2024 and is issued by John Hancock.

