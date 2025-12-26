oOh media Limited (OTCMKTS:OMLAF) Short Interest Up 350.6% in December

oOh media Limited (OTCMKTS:OMLAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 85,266 shares, an increase of 350.6% from the November 30th total of 18,923 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.
oOh media Stock Performance
OMLAF remained flat at $0.87 during midday trading on Friday. oOh media has a 12-month low of $0.87 and a 12-month high of $1.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.97.
Founded in 1989 and headquartered in Sydney, oOh!media has grown from a single market presence into a nationwide operator with coverage in all major Australian cities—including Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Perth and Adelaide—as well as key metropolitan areas in New Zealand such as Auckland and Wellington.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than oOh media
- A month before the crash
- Wall Street Stockpicker Names #1 Stock of 2026
- Shots officially fired…
- Washington prepares for war
- “$6.6 Trillion Of Customer Bank Deposits At Risk”
Receive News & Ratings for oOh media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for oOh media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.