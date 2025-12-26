Short Interest in Simplify High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:CDX) Decreases By 62.6%

Simplify High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:CDX – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 56,528 shares, a decline of 62.6% from the November 30th total of 151,052 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 225,154 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 225,154 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Simplify High Yield ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Simplify High Yield ETF in the second quarter worth about $41,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. purchased a new stake in Simplify High Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Simplify High Yield ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Simplify High Yield ETF during the second quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in Simplify High Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000.

Get Simplify High Yield ETF alerts:

Simplify High Yield ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Simplify High Yield ETF stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.25. The stock had a trading volume of 99,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,620. Simplify High Yield ETF has a one year low of $21.57 and a one year high of $24.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $404.95 million, a P/E ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.59 and its 200 day moving average is $22.85.

About Simplify High Yield ETF

The Simplify High Yield PLUS Credit Hedge ETF (CDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is a fund-of-funds that invests in US high-yield bond ETFs with different maturities. It also provides a credit hedge overlay, which may contain S&P 500 Index (SPX) puts. CDX was launched on Feb 14, 2022 and is managed by Simplify.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Simplify High Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simplify High Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.