Viking (NYSE:VIK) Sets New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Viking Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:VIK – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $78.81 and last traded at $77.5450, with a volume of 102065 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.58.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VIK shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Viking from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Viking from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Barclays upped their target price on Viking from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. UBS Group raised their target price on Viking from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Viking from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $33.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.68.

Viking (NYSE:VIK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Viking had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 716.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Viking Holdings Ltd. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Viking by 32.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,048,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,246,000 after acquiring an additional 3,471,244 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Viking by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,611,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,960,000 after purchasing an additional 136,918 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Viking by 80.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,117,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,601,000 after purchasing an additional 3,615,969 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Viking by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 5,706,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,095,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Viking during the 4th quarter worth $372,297,000. Institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Viking Holdings Ltd engages in the passenger shipping and other forms of passenger transport in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through River and Ocean segments. The company also operates as a tour entrepreneur for passengers and related activities in tourism. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 92 ships, including 81 river vessels comprising 58 Longships, 10 smaller classes based on the Longship design, 11 other river vessels, and 1 river vessel charter and the Viking Mississippi; 9 ocean ships; and 2 expedition ships.

