Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) Hits New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.98 and last traded at $9.9350, with a volume of 471696 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.27.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Piper Sandler cut Douglas Emmett from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings lowered Douglas Emmett from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $12.00 price target on Douglas Emmett in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Douglas Emmett presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.63.

Douglas Emmett Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.51 and a beta of 1.14.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 0.45% and a net margin of 1.62%.The company had revenue of $249.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Douglas Emmett has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.390-1.450 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.7%. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is currently 633.33%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Douglas Emmett by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 330,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,628,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC increased its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen LLC now owns 1,903,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,916,000 after buying an additional 409,401 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,539,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,909,000 after acquiring an additional 897,630 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 93,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 6,737 shares during the period. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 39,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter. 97.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust headquartered in Santa Monica, California. The company specializes in the ownership, management and development of high?quality office and multifamily properties, primarily concentrated in the coastal regions of Los Angeles County and the Greater Honolulu area. As a vertically integrated real estate platform, Douglas Emmett controls all aspects of property operations, leasing, capital improvements and tenant relations, positioning it to deliver stable, long?term cash flows.

The company’s office portfolio consists predominantly of Class A buildings located in prime business districts, featuring modern amenities, campus-like settings and environmentally conscious design elements.

