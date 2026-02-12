Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Hits New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $60.55 and last traded at $60.3040, with a volume of 98476 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.46.

Several analysts have recently commented on ASO shares. UBS Group raised their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Truist Financial set a $59.00 price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.89.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.26.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 9th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 6.27%.The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Academy Sports and Outdoors has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.650-6.150 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 18th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is 9.51%.

In other news, Director Brian T. Marley sold 3,500 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $192,535.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 39,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,151,276.07. The trade was a 8.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 139.8% in the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 214.6% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 117.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter.

Academy Sports and Outdoors is a leading specialty retailer of sporting goods and outdoor gear, operating more than 260 stores across the United States. Headquartered in Katy, Texas, the company offers a broad assortment of merchandise spanning athletic footwear and apparel, team sports equipment, camping and outdoor recreation products, hunting and fishing supplies, and fitness accessories. In addition to its brick-and-mortar footprint, Academy serves customers through its e-commerce platform, offering online ordering, in-store pickup, and home delivery options.

The company’s product portfolio includes seasonal and year-round categories designed to meet the needs of both casual enthusiasts and serious athletes.

