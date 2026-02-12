Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The business services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by ($0.09), FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 27.63%. Euronet Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.08 EPS. Euronet Worldwide updated its FY 2026 guidance to 10.570-11.050 EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from Euronet Worldwide’s conference call:

Management said the fourth quarter was “one of the more challenging operating environments,” with immigration policy uncertainty and economic stress among lower?income consumers materially weighing on money transfer and epay results, primarily via reduced transaction frequency.

and economic stress among lower?income consumers materially weighing on money transfer and epay results, primarily via reduced transaction frequency. The EFT segment was resilient and a stabilizing earnings engine—merchant acquiring Adjusted EBITDA grew ~32%, the Credia Bank deal adds ~20,000 merchants (~10% uplift) and the CoreCard acquisition expands card issuing/processing capabilities and early customer momentum.

deal adds ~20,000 merchants (~10% uplift) and the acquisition expands card issuing/processing capabilities and early customer momentum. Euronet delivered its fifth consecutive year of double?digit adjusted EPS growth and reiterated guidance of 10%–15% adjusted EPS growth for 2026 , reflecting confidence in its multi?segment growth initiatives and capital allocation strategy.

, reflecting confidence in its multi?segment growth initiatives and capital allocation strategy. Management initiated a money?transfer optimization (recorded a $20M charge) expected to deliver roughly $40M of annual run?rate benefits and expand segment margins ~50–75 bps in 2026, while digital traction continues (Ria digital: 31% transaction growth and 33% revenue growth in Q4).

EEFT stock traded down $3.99 during trading on Thursday, hitting $66.20. 1,018,410 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 662,697. Euronet Worldwide has a 1 year low of $64.34 and a 1 year high of $114.25. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 9.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EEFT. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 18th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $124.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Euronet Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.33.

Positive Sentiment: Revenue grew ~5.9% year?over?year to about $1.11B and came in roughly in line with expectations — a sign that core transaction volumes remain resilient. Euronet earnings & presentation

Revenue grew ~5.9% year?over?year to about $1.11B and came in roughly in line with expectations — a sign that core transaction volumes remain resilient. Positive Sentiment: Profitability metrics remain strong: net margin ~7.3% and return on equity ~27.6%, underscoring efficient capital use and operating leverage that support long?term cash flow. Euronet earnings & presentation

Profitability metrics remain strong: net margin ~7.3% and return on equity ~27.6%, underscoring efficient capital use and operating leverage that support long?term cash flow. Neutral Sentiment: The company set FY2026 EPS guidance at a range of 10.570–11.050, which is essentially in line with consensus (10.590) but slightly below the midpoint; that leaves limited upside vs. expectations and increases sensitivity to execution. Key metrics review

The company set FY2026 EPS guidance at a range of 10.570–11.050, which is essentially in line with consensus (10.590) but slightly below the midpoint; that leaves limited upside vs. expectations and increases sensitivity to execution. Neutral Sentiment: Investor commentary frames EEFT as a value play given its low P/E and solid fundamentals, but that view depends on management hitting the new, narrow guidance range. Zacks value thesis

Investor commentary frames EEFT as a value play given its low P/E and solid fundamentals, but that view depends on management hitting the new, narrow guidance range. Negative Sentiment: Q4 EPS of $2.39 missed the Zacks consensus of $2.48 (a $0.09 shortfall). Earnings misses often trigger short?term selling as investors re?price near?term expectations. Earnings lag analysis

Q4 EPS of $2.39 missed the Zacks consensus of $2.48 (a $0.09 shortfall). Earnings misses often trigger short?term selling as investors re?price near?term expectations. Negative Sentiment: Market reaction was amplified by higher trading volume following the release and the perception that guidance leaves little margin for error — increasing short?term volatility risk for the stock. Earnings presentation

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Euronet Worldwide during the third quarter worth $26,000. Danske Bank A S purchased a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 334 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 120.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 627 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Euronet Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. 91.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc is a global financial technology company specializing in electronic payment services and transaction processing. Through its three primary business segments—Electronic Funds Transfer (EFT) Network Services, epay® Prepaid and Payment Services, and Money Transfer—Euronet provides end-to-end solutions that enable secure, efficient and convenient payments for consumers, financial institutions and retailers worldwide.

In its EFT Network Services arm, Euronet operates one of the world’s largest ATM and point-of-sale (POS) terminal networks, offering deployment, management and connectivity services.

