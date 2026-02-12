PodcastOne (NASDAQ:PODC) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

PodcastOne (NASDAQ:PODC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01, Zacks reports. PodcastOne had a negative return on equity of 34.68% and a negative net margin of 9.07%.

PodcastOne Price Performance

PodcastOne stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.71. 872,096 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 188,070. PodcastOne has a 12-month low of $1.28 and a 12-month high of $3.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.47 and its 200-day moving average is $2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.85 million, a PE ratio of -13.17 and a beta of -0.11.

Get PodcastOne alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PodcastOne

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in PodcastOne stock. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of PodcastOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:PODC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. Creative Planning owned 0.08% of PodcastOne at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of PodcastOne in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of PodcastOne from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce”.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PODC

PodcastOne Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PodcastOne is a leading digital audio network specializing in the development, production and distribution of original podcast programming. The company offers a diverse slate of exclusive shows spanning genres such as entertainment, sports, business, politics and lifestyle. Its content lineup features long-form interviews, narrative series and personality-driven talk formats designed to engage listeners across North America and beyond.

The company’s revenue model centers on advertising and branded content solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PodcastOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PodcastOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.