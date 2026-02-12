CapsoVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:CV) Short Interest Update

CapsoVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:CV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 357,735 shares, an increase of 281.0% from the January 15th total of 93,892 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 468,270 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Based on an average daily volume of 468,270 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

CapsoVision Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CV traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.80. 112,172 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 431,845. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.83 million and a P/E ratio of -2.19. CapsoVision has a 52-week low of $3.43 and a 52-week high of $15.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.34 and a 200-day moving average of $5.88.

CapsoVision (NASDAQ:CV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.54 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in CapsoVision during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CapsoVision by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 154,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 39,231 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CapsoVision in the third quarter worth $115,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in CapsoVision in the third quarter valued at $34,000.

Several analysts have commented on CV shares. Roth Mkm set a $7.00 target price on shares of CapsoVision in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded CapsoVision to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 10th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of CapsoVision to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e)” rating on shares of CapsoVision in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “speculative buy” rating on shares of CapsoVision in a research report on Friday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.00.

About CapsoVision

CapsoVision, Inc (NASDAQ: CV) is a medical device company specializing in advanced capsule endoscopy systems for gastrointestinal diagnostics. The company’s flagship product, the CapsoCam® Plus System, features a swallowable, tether-free capsule equipped with four side-viewing cameras that capture high-resolution, 360-degree images of the small intestine. By storing images internally rather than transmitting data wirelessly, CapsoCam Plus enables patients to maintain normal daily activities during the procedure and reduces the risk of signal loss or image drop-out.

In addition to its capsule hardware, CapsoVision offers CapsoCloud®, a secure, cloud-based platform that streamlines image retrieval, storage and reporting.

Featured Articles

