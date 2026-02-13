Analysts Set Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB) Price Target at $11.07

Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.0833.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup restated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Similarweb in a report on Monday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Similarweb in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Similarweb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 20th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Similarweb from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Similarweb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 13th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SMWB. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd increased its holdings in Similarweb by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 17,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Similarweb during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Similarweb by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 852,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,388,000 after acquiring an additional 3,170 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Similarweb by 3.9% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 98,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 3,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Similarweb by 31.9% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 19,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 4,777 shares during the period. 57.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SMWB stock opened at $3.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.91. Similarweb has a 52-week low of $3.66 and a 52-week high of $12.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $329.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.49 and a beta of 1.09.

Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $71.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.95 million. Similarweb had a negative return on equity of 78.25% and a negative net margin of 11.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Similarweb will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE: SMWB) is a digital intelligence company that provides insights into website and mobile app performance. Its cloud-based platform aggregates and analyzes data on global web traffic, user engagement, and referral sources, enabling businesses to benchmark their digital presence against competitors. The company’s core offering includes metrics on audience behavior, traffic acquisition channels, and industry trends, which are designed to inform strategic decisions in marketing, sales, and product development.

Similarweb’s platform delivers a suite of tools for market research, competitor analysis, and performance optimization.

