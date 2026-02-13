Analysts Set Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB) Price Target at $11.07

Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.0833.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup restated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Similarweb in a report on Monday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Similarweb in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Similarweb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 20th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Similarweb from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Similarweb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 13th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Similarweb Stock Performance
SMWB stock opened at $3.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.91. Similarweb has a 52-week low of $3.66 and a 52-week high of $12.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $329.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.49 and a beta of 1.09.
Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $71.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.95 million. Similarweb had a negative return on equity of 78.25% and a negative net margin of 11.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Similarweb will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Similarweb
Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE: SMWB) is a digital intelligence company that provides insights into website and mobile app performance. Its cloud-based platform aggregates and analyzes data on global web traffic, user engagement, and referral sources, enabling businesses to benchmark their digital presence against competitors. The company’s core offering includes metrics on audience behavior, traffic acquisition channels, and industry trends, which are designed to inform strategic decisions in marketing, sales, and product development.
Similarweb’s platform delivers a suite of tools for market research, competitor analysis, and performance optimization.
