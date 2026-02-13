Interparfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) versus Maison Solutions (NASDAQ:MSS) Head-To-Head Survey

Maison Solutions (NASDAQ:MSS – Get Free Report) and Interparfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Maison Solutions and Interparfums’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Maison Solutions -4.89% -46.54% -6.80% Interparfums 11.24% 16.31% 11.22%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Maison Solutions and Interparfums, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Maison Solutions 1 1 1 0 2.00 Interparfums 0 3 5 1 2.78

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Maison Solutions presently has a consensus target price of $4.50, suggesting a potential upside of 1,355.84%. Interparfums has a consensus target price of $119.14, suggesting a potential upside of 18.72%. Given Maison Solutions’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Maison Solutions is more favorable than Interparfums.

2.4% of Maison Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.6% of Interparfums shares are held by institutional investors. 64.7% of Maison Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 43.7% of Interparfums shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Maison Solutions has a beta of 5.42, meaning that its share price is 442% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Interparfums has a beta of 1.24, meaning that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Maison Solutions and Interparfums”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Maison Solutions $124.22 million 0.05 $1.17 million ($0.26) -1.19 Interparfums $1.45 billion 2.22 $164.36 million $5.11 19.64

Interparfums has higher revenue and earnings than Maison Solutions. Maison Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Interparfums, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Interparfums beats Maison Solutions on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Maison Solutions

Maison Solutions Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as the specialty grocery retailer in California. The company offers perishable products, such as meat, seafood, vegetables, and fruit; non-perishable products, including grocery products comprising cooking utensils, canned foods, Chinese and Asian seasonings and spices, and snacks, as well as liquor, cigarette, lottery, newspaper, reusable bag, non-food, and health products, and general merchandise, beauty care, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services in its stores. It also offers its products online. The company was formerly known as Maison International, Inc. and changed its name to Maison Solutions Inc. in September 2021. Maison Solutions Inc. was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Monterey Park, California.

About Interparfums

Inter Parfums, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T. Dupont, Van Cleef & Arpels, Abercrombie & Fitch, Anna Sui, Donna Karan, DKNY, Emanual Ungaro, Ferragamo, Graff, GUESS, Hollister, MCM, Oscar de la Renta, Ungaro, and Roberto Cavalli brands, as well as French Connection, Intimate, and Dunhill, Lacoste names. It sells its products to department stores, perfumeries, specialty stores, duty free shops, and domestic and international wholesalers, and distributors, as well as through e-commerce. The company was formerly known as Jean Philippe Fragrances, Inc. and changed its name to Inter Parfums, Inc. in July 1999. Inter Parfums, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

