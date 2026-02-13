Metis Global Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Mastercard Incorporated $MA

Metis Global Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,966 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,671 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for approximately 0.8% of Metis Global Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $33,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LGT Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the second quarter worth $25,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter valued at $29,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Robbins Farley boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 54 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 57 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
- Positive Sentiment: Zacks raised Mastercard’s FY2026 outlook (now $19.03 from $18.80) and issued higher long?range FY2028 EPS forecasts ($25.10), implying stronger medium?term earnings growth and supporting valuation. (Zacks estimate revisions reported 2/12–2/13)
- Positive Sentiment: Recent coverage notes Mastercard’s revenue beat as customers continue to spend — this reinforces the company’s underlying transaction volume strength and supports upside to revenue and fee growth. Mastercard Incorporated (MA) revenue beats forecasts as customers continue to spend
- Neutral Sentiment: Mastercard announced participation in two March investor conferences — gives management chances to update guidance and reassure investors but is routine. Mastercard to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences
- Neutral Sentiment: Industry/strategy coverage discusses Mastercard’s positioning around stablecoins and crypto rails — signals strategic focus on future payments infrastructure but not an immediate earnings swing. Visa and Mastercard Bet Stablecoins Are the Future of Payments
- Neutral Sentiment: Mastercard launched knowledge?sharing exchanges with the Central Bank of Syria under a strategic collaboration framework — a geopolitical / compliance angle to monitor; immediate financial impact appears limited. Mastercard and Central Bank of Syria launch knowledge-sharing exchanges under strategic collaboration framework
- Negative Sentiment: Zacks trimmed a handful of 2027 quarterly EPS estimates (Q1, Q2, Q3 2027 and a small FY2027 cut to $21.70 from $21.77), which may pressure short?term sentiment as investors reassess near?term margin/timing assumptions. (Zacks estimate revisions reported 2/12–2/13)
- Neutral Sentiment: Zacks also ran a broader piece highlighting Mastercard as a growth stock (style/score discussion) — supportive for longer?term investor interest but not an immediate catalyst. Here’s Why MasterCard (MA) is a Strong Growth Stock
Mastercard stock opened at $527.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $473.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.94, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.83. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $465.59 and a 1 year high of $601.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $554.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $563.50.
Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $4.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $8.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.80 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.65% and a return on equity of 203.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 21.07%.
Mastercard Incorporated is a global payments technology company that operates a network connecting consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses in more than 200 countries and territories. The company facilitates electronic payments and transaction processing for credit, debit and prepaid card products carrying the Mastercard brand, while also providing a range of payment-related services to issuers, acquirers and merchants. Its technology and network enable authorization, clearing and settlement of payments and support a broad set of use cases including point-of-sale, e-commerce and mobile payments.
Beyond core transaction processing, Mastercard offers a suite of value-added services such as fraud and risk management, identity and authentication tools, tokenization and digital wallet support, cross-border and commercial payment solutions, and data analytics and consulting services for merchants and financial partners.
