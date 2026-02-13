Corteva, Inc. $CTVA Stock Holdings Lifted by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,570 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,484 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $7,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CTVA. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Corteva by 307.2% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 15,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 11,760 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its position in shares of Corteva by 40.3% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 57,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,645,000 after acquiring an additional 16,644 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 47.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 53,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,997,000 after acquiring an additional 17,176 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 49,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC boosted its stake in Corteva by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 8,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. 81.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTVA opened at $73.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.00 billion, a PE ratio of 46.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Corteva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.40 and a fifty-two week high of $77.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.49 and a 200-day moving average of $68.45.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 6.29%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Corteva has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.450-3.700 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.57%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CTVA shares. Oppenheimer set a $86.00 target price on shares of Corteva in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. CICC Research upped their price target on Corteva from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen downgraded Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 7th. Argus raised Corteva to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Corteva from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Corteva has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.20.

Corteva, Inc (NYSE: CTVA) is an independent global agriculture company that was established as a publicly traded firm in mid?2019 following the separation of the agriculture businesses from DowDuPont. The company focuses on delivering technologies and products that help farmers increase productivity and manage crop health. Corteva’s operations combine seed genetics, crop protection chemistries, digital tools and biological solutions to address the full cycle of crop production.

Core business activities include research and development of seed genetics and trait technologies, formulation and sale of crop protection products (such as herbicides, insecticides and fungicides), and the development of seed treatments and biologicals.

