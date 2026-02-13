Canadian Natural Resources Limited $CNQ Shares Acquired by Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 226,513 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 16,861 shares during the period. Canadian Natural Resources accounts for approximately 1.1% of Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $7,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $361,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,742,099 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,852,024,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003,542 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Canadian Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $2,458,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 2.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,616,219 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $51,654,000 after buying an additional 43,356 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 2.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,716,038 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $54,883,000 after buying an additional 33,609 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CNQ shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Evercore lowered shares of Canadian Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Desjardins downgraded Canadian Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Performance

Shares of CNQ opened at $40.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 52-week low of $24.65 and a 52-week high of $40.83.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE: CNQ) is a Calgary-based independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company. Established in the early 1970s and publicly listed in Canada and the United States, the company is principally engaged in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its asset base spans conventional and unconventional reservoirs and includes oil sands mining and in-situ thermal projects, midstream processing and upgrading capacity, and related field operations.

The company’s operations are concentrated in Western Canada, where it develops heavy crude, bitumen from oil sands and conventional light crude and natural gas resources.

