Metis Global Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Metis Global Partners LLC cut its holdings in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,564 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,027 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $19,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 0.4% during the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,878,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. KPP Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,069 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 10,774 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,040,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. MA Private Wealth boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. MA Private Wealth now owns 2,242 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IBM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Dbs Bank raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 19th. Argus set a $360.00 target price on International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Oppenheimer set a $380.00 price target on International Business Machines and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on International Business Machines from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.07.

Key Headlines Impacting International Business Machines

Here are the key news stories impacting International Business Machines this week:

International Business Machines Stock Down 4.8%

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $259.74 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $300.15 and its 200 day moving average is $283.89. The stock has a market cap of $242.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.69. International Business Machines Corporation has a 52-week low of $214.50 and a 52-week high of $324.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.33 by $0.19. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.15% and a net margin of 15.69%.The business had revenue of $19.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.68 per share. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 10th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.27%.

Insider Transactions at International Business Machines

In other International Business Machines news, Director David N. Farr bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $304.00 per share, with a total value of $304,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 9,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,814,432. This trade represents a 12.11% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM’s principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

Further Reading

