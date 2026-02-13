Metis Global Partners LLC Sells 9,202 Shares of Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Metis Global Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 178,641 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 9,202 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for about 1.9% of Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $79,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chapman Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the second quarter worth $26,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC raised its position in Tesla by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC now owns 100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $417.07 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $214.25 and a 12 month high of $498.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 trillion, a P/E ratio of 386.18, a P/E/G ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $444.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $413.39.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Tesla had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The company had revenue of $24.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 56,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.66, for a total transaction of $25,606,501.20. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,391,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $627,145,215.90. This trade represents a 3.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,637 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.93, for a total transaction of $1,170,643.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 13,757 shares in the company, valued at $6,107,145.01. The trade was a 16.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 119,457 shares of company stock worth $53,501,145 in the last quarter. 19.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TSLA. Glj Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley set a $415.00 price objective on shares of Tesla and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $307.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $508.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Tesla from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and nine have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $408.09.

Tesla, Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean?energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company’s stated mission is to accelerate the world’s transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla’s automotive business includes a lineup of battery?electric vehicles and related services.

