Stegner Investment Associates Inc. Purchases New Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF $RSP

Stegner Investment Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $794,000. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for about 0.4% of Stegner Investment Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fusion Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 13,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,519,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Melfa Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Melfa Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Associated Banc Corp lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 3,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 61.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RSP opened at $200.79 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $196.32 and a 200 day moving average of $190.79. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $150.35 and a fifty-two week high of $205.24. The firm has a market cap of $83.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.99.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues). The Index utilizes quarterly rebalancing to maintain its equal-weight stance. Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets, plus any borrowing for investment purposes, in the equity securities (and derivatives thereof) included in the Index.

