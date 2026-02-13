Public Sector Pension Investment Board Lowers Position in Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 204,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,688 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $33,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 53.7% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter valued at $312,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 13,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Monday. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $181.50 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $200.00 price objective on Philip Morris International in a research note on Monday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.06.

Philip Morris International Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $188.77 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.11 and a 52-week high of $190.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $166.55 and a 200 day moving average of $162.14. The company has a market capitalization of $293.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.39.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 6th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $1.70. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.40 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 12.09% and a negative return on equity of 130.95%. The company's revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. Philip Morris International has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.800-1.850 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.380-8.530 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 26th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 80.88%.

Philip Morris International Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc (NYSE: PM) is a global tobacco company that manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products and a growing portfolio of smoke-free alternatives for adult smokers. The firm traces its corporate roots to the 19th century Philip Morris enterprise and was established as an independent, publicly traded company following a 2008 separation from what is now Altria. Since the spin-off, the company has focused on serving international markets outside the United States.

PMI’s product mix includes traditional combustible cigarettes as well as smoke-free offerings such as heated tobacco systems and other reduced-risk products.

