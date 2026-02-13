Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, FiscalAI reports. Galiano Gold had a negative net margin of 0.35% and a negative return on equity of 0.26%. The company had revenue of C$213.44 million during the quarter.

Galiano Gold Stock Performance

GAU stock opened at C$3.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.37, a quick ratio of 15.77 and a current ratio of 1.97. Galiano Gold has a one year low of C$1.44 and a one year high of C$4.46. The firm has a market cap of C$953.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.39, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Scotiabank raised shares of Galiano Gold to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

About Galiano Gold

Galiano is focused on creating a sustainable business capable of value creation for all stakeholders through production, exploration and disciplined deployment of its financial resources. The Company owns the Asanko Gold Mine, which is located in Ghana, West Africa. Galiano is committed to the highest standards for environmental management, social responsibility, and the health and safety of its employees and neighbouring communities.

