Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 5.250-5.750 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 5.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.9 billion-$3.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.9 billion.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

Shares of NYSE DBD opened at $75.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.05 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.03. Diebold Nixdorf has a one year low of $34.88 and a one year high of $78.54.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $1.02. Diebold Nixdorf had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 1.37%.The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Diebold Nixdorf has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.250-5.750 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Diebold Nixdorf will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diebold Nixdorf announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, November 5th that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to purchase up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Diebold Nixdorf news, major shareholder Millstreet Capital Management sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $34,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 5,216,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $354,733,696. This represents a 8.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DBD. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 458.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 402,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,960,000 after buying an additional 330,526 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 249.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 119,443 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,812,000 after acquiring an additional 85,223 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 497.2% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 91,997 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,247,000 after acquiring an additional 76,593 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 75.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 159,632 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,844,000 after purchasing an additional 68,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 763.9% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 72,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,921,000 after purchasing an additional 64,095 shares in the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Diebold Nixdorf, Inc (NYSE: DBD) is a leading global provider of connected commerce solutions, specializing in automated teller machines (ATMs), point-of-sale (POS) systems and related software and services for the banking and retail industries. The company’s core offerings include hardware platforms, software applications for transaction management and advanced analytics tools that enable financial institutions and retailers to enhance customer engagement, streamline operations and improve security at the point of transaction.

