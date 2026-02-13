2,285 Shares in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU Purchased by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,285 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MU. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Micron Technology by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,318 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,528 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC boosted its position in Micron Technology by 18.7% during the second quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 7,890 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Micron Technology by 35.1% during the second quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,147 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,743 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Teyin M. Liu bought 11,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $337.07 per share, with a total value of $3,910,012.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 14,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,823,471.70. The trade was a 428.04% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.89, for a total value of $10,747,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 248,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,621,747.69. The trade was a 9.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 23,200 shares of company stock valued at $7,821,723 and have sold 73,623 shares valued at $27,307,408. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MU stock opened at $413.97 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.54 and a fifty-two week high of $455.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $465.93 billion, a PE ratio of 39.35 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $331.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $228.99.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 17th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $4.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $1.01. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 28.15%.The firm had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Micron Technology has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 8.220-8.620 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 29th were paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 29th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.37%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MU. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $390.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. UBS Group upped their target price on Micron Technology from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Micron Technology from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, December 8th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $353.21.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

