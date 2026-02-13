Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) Issues Earnings Results

Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The energy company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Marine Petroleum Trust had a return on equity of 67.66% and a net margin of 64.77%.

Marine Petroleum Trust Trading Down 16.2%

Shares of NASDAQ MARPS opened at $4.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.44 and its 200 day moving average is $4.53. The stock has a market cap of $8.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 0.40. Marine Petroleum Trust has a 1-year low of $3.34 and a 1-year high of $7.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Marine Petroleum Trust in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Marine Petroleum Trust has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

About Marine Petroleum Trust

Marine Petroleum Trust is a royalty trust that holds overriding royalty interests in petroleum and natural gas production assets on Alaska’s North Slope. Established in 1998, the trust’s primary asset is its net profits interest in the Nikaitchuq Unit, a large oil field operated under state and federal leases. Rather than engaging in exploration or production itself, Marine Petroleum Trust receives income in the form of royalties and net profits from production activities carried out by the unit operator.

The trust’s revenues are generated solely by hydrocarbons extracted from the Nikaitchuq field, with crude oil transported via the Trans-Alaska Pipeline System.

