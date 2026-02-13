Wedbush Securities Inc. Increases Stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company $BDX

Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 53.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,473 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 3,658 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $1,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 285.3% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 131 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 256.8% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 132 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 474.1% in the second quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 463.3% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 169 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BDX opened at $177.93 on Friday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $127.59 and a 12-month high of $185.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $199.18 and a 200 day moving average of $192.25.

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.10. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 15.76%. The business had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Becton, Dickinson and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.350-12.650 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 14.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 27th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical instruments supplier to reacquire up to 0% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s payout ratio is currently 68.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total value of $334,010.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 12,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,509,228.70. This trade represents a 11.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 2,463 shares of company stock valued at $501,530 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BDX shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $172.00 price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a report on Tuesday. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $202.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $233.00 to $232.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.46.

Becton, Dickinson and Company News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Becton, Dickinson and Company this week:

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX) is a global medical technology company that develops, manufactures and sells a broad range of medical devices, instrument systems and reagents. BD’s products are used by healthcare institutions, clinical laboratories, life science researchers and the pharmaceutical industry to enable safe, effective delivery of care, specimen collection and diagnostic testing. The company’s operations span multiple business areas focused on medical devices, life sciences research tools and interventional technologies.

BD’s product portfolio includes single-use medical devices such as syringes, needles, needlesafety and injection systems, infusion therapy and medication management solutions, as well as vascular access, urology and oncology devices acquired through its interventional business.

