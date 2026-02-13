Wedbush Securities Inc. Increases Stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company $BDX

Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 53.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,473 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 3,658 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $1,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 285.3% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 131 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 256.8% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 132 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 474.1% in the second quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 463.3% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 169 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.
Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE BDX opened at $177.93 on Friday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $127.59 and a 12-month high of $185.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $199.18 and a 200 day moving average of $192.25.
Becton, Dickinson and Company announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 27th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical instruments supplier to reacquire up to 0% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.
Becton, Dickinson and Company Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s payout ratio is currently 68.52%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total value of $334,010.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 12,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,509,228.70. This trade represents a 11.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 2,463 shares of company stock valued at $501,530 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have issued reports on BDX shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $172.00 price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a report on Tuesday. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $202.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $233.00 to $232.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.46.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Becton, Dickinson and Company
Becton, Dickinson and Company News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting Becton, Dickinson and Company this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Jefferies initiated/issued a buy/recommendation on BDX, signaling conviction from at least one active analyst and supporting near-term demand for the shares. Becton Dickinson (BDX) Gets a Buy from Jefferies
- Positive Sentiment: TD Cowen raised its price target to $189 (from $183) and kept a hold rating — a modest positive reaffirmation that implies upside from current levels. TD Cowen adjusts Becton Dickinson PT to $189
- Positive Sentiment: BDX completed its Biosciences & Diagnostics spin-off and merged that unit with Waters, securing about $4B in proceeds and repositioning BDX as a pure?play MedTech company — this materially improves balance-sheet flexibility and focuses growth strategy. BD Merges Biosciences & Diagnostics Business With Waters
- Positive Sentiment: Company commentary and analysis (Q4 deep dive) indicate portfolio reshaping and targeted product investments have helped offset tariff headwinds — a constructive operational narrative for medium-term margins. BDX Q4 Deep Dive
- Neutral Sentiment: Citigroup revised its price target (reported as a lower target of $232) — still above current levels, so this is mixed: a cut in outlook from one bank but not a bearish absolute level. Citigroup Lowers BDX Price Target to $232
- Neutral Sentiment: Roundups and analyst-coverage pieces summarize a split street: several firms remain constructive while others are cautious, leaving consensus near-term guidance mixed. Are Wall Street Analysts Bullish on BDX?
- Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research downgraded BDX from Hold to Strong Sell — a sharp negative signal that can trigger selling by some momentum/quant funds and influences retail sentiment. Zacks downgrade
- Negative Sentiment: JPMorgan and Wells Fargo published pessimistic forecasts/comments on BDX, adding coordinated downside pressure from large institutional analysts. JPMorgan pessimistic forecast Wells Fargo pessimistic forecast
- Negative Sentiment: Market reports note shares gapped down on the analyst downgrade wave, reflecting immediate selling pressure following the negative analyst actions. BDX Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade
Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile
Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX) is a global medical technology company that develops, manufactures and sells a broad range of medical devices, instrument systems and reagents. BD’s products are used by healthcare institutions, clinical laboratories, life science researchers and the pharmaceutical industry to enable safe, effective delivery of care, specimen collection and diagnostic testing. The company’s operations span multiple business areas focused on medical devices, life sciences research tools and interventional technologies.
BD’s product portfolio includes single-use medical devices such as syringes, needles, needlesafety and injection systems, infusion therapy and medication management solutions, as well as vascular access, urology and oncology devices acquired through its interventional business.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Becton, Dickinson and Company
- Nvidia CEO Issues Bold Tesla Call
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- NEW LAW: Congress Approves Setup For Digital Dollar?
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.