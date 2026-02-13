tomiNet (TOMI) traded 319.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 13th. tomiNet has a total market capitalization of $389.21 thousand and approximately $174.90 thousand worth of tomiNet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One tomiNet token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, tomiNet has traded 42.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67,867.34 or 0.99976680 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $66,692.12 or 0.99418497 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About tomiNet

tomiNet’s launch date was January 16th, 2023. tomiNet’s total supply is 4,281,047,102 tokens and its circulating supply is 638,472,981,881,127 tokens. tomiNet’s official Twitter account is @tomipioneers. The Reddit community for tomiNet is https://reddit.com/r/tomipioneers and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. tomiNet’s official website is tomi.com. tomiNet’s official message board is tomi.com/news.

tomiNet Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TOMI (TOMI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. TOMI has a current supply of 4,281,047,102.43794531 with 4,270,323,436.227262 in circulation. The last known price of TOMI is 0 USD and is down -3.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 49 active market(s) with $181,420.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tomi.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as tomiNet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire tomiNet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy tomiNet using one of the exchanges listed above.

