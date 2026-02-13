Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $199.07 Million Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 842,206 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 63,523 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific accounts for about 0.7% of Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $199,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howard Hughes Medical Institute bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in Union Pacific during the second quarter worth $31,000. Total Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Access Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Sagard Holdings Management Inc. bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on UNP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $267.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $257.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $280.00 price objective on Union Pacific in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Union Pacific from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.32.

UNP stock opened at $261.51 on Friday. Union Pacific Corporation has a 1-year low of $204.66 and a 1-year high of $265.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $235.94 and its 200-day moving average is $228.37. The firm has a market cap of $155.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.98.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.92 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 40.89% and a net margin of 29.12%.During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.91 EPS. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be paid a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 46.12%.

Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE: UNP) is one of the largest freight railroad companies in the United States. Its principal operating subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad, has roots that trace back to the Pacific Railway Act of 1862 and the construction of the first transcontinental rail link completed in 1869. The company is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, and operates as a holding company for rail transportation and related services.

Union Pacific’s core business is the movement of freight by rail across an extensive rail network serving the western two?thirds of the United States.

