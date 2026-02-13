NiSource, Inc $NI Shares Sold by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lowered its stake in NiSource, Inc (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 94,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 17,226 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in NiSource were worth $4,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 90.7% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its position in NiSource by 2,668.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of NiSource in the second quarter worth about $28,000. REAP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NiSource during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of NiSource during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at NiSource
In other news, EVP Kimberly S. Cuccia sold 8,000 shares of NiSource stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total value of $345,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 41,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,778,983.11. The trade was a 16.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
View Our Latest Report on NiSource
NiSource Trading Up 1.2%
NI opened at $45.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.65. NiSource, Inc has a twelve month low of $35.64 and a twelve month high of $45.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.58.
NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. NiSource had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 8.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. NiSource has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.020-2.070 EPS. Analysts predict that NiSource, Inc will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.
NiSource Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. This is an increase from NiSource’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 3rd. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.49%.
Trending Headlines about NiSource
Here are the key news stories impacting NiSource this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 earnings beat and strong revenue — NiSource reported $0.51 EPS vs. $0.49 expected and revenue of ~$1.90B (well above estimates), which underpins the rally. NiSource Q4 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Revenues Increase Y/Y
- Positive Sentiment: Reaffirmed 2026 outlook and big capex plan to serve data centers — Management reaffirmed 2026 guidance and highlighted robust capital spending to meet rising commercial/AI data-center demand, signaling revenue and earnings tailwinds. NiSource beats fourth-quarter profit estimates, reaffirms 2026 forecast
- Positive Sentiment: Longer-term growth visibility — Management outlined an 8–9% EPS CAGR through 2033 and cited a roughly $1B customer flowback related to an Amazon contract, providing a multi-year growth narrative that investors can value. NiSource outlines 8% to 9% EPS CAGR through 2033 as Amazon contract drives $1B
- Positive Sentiment: Dividend appeal — Independent commentary highlights NiSource as an attractive dividend stock, which can support demand from income-focused investors. NiSource (NI) Could Be a Great Choice
- Neutral Sentiment: Earnings materials and call transcript available — Management’s slide deck and call transcript provide more detail on capex timing and customer contracts; investors should review them for guidance nuances. NiSource Q4 2025 earnings call transcript
- Neutral Sentiment: Preview/assessments note the beat but flag capex execution as key — analyst previews and assessments emphasize the beat but say outlook depends on capex returns and execution. What’s Next: NiSource’s Earnings Preview
- Negative Sentiment: Sector caution on heavy capex — Some analysts (and sector reports) warn that the utilities rally tied to data-center demand carries risks: sizable capex can pressure returns, leverage and regulatory outcomes if projects underperform. Jefferies Loves 5 Dividend-Paying Utility Stocks but Warns of Caution on the Sector
NiSource Company Profile
NiSource, Inc (NYSE: NI) is a publicly traded energy holding company headquartered in Merrillville, Indiana, that primarily owns and operates regulated local gas and electric utilities in the United States. Through its operating subsidiaries, the company delivers natural gas and electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers and provides the associated distribution and transmission services that keep local energy systems functioning.
The company’s core activities include natural gas distribution, electric transmission and distribution, system operations, maintenance and emergency response.
