Blur (BLUR) Price Tops $0.0207

Blur (BLUR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 13th. Blur has a total market cap of $1.71 million and approximately $8.20 million worth of Blur was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Blur has traded 2.9% higher against the dollar. One Blur token can now be purchased for $0.0207 or 0.00000031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Blur

Blur’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,565,477 tokens. The official website for Blur is blur.io. Blur’s official Twitter account is @blur_io.

Blur Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Blur (BLUR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Blur has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 2,732,335,791.143455 in circulation. The last known price of Blur is 0.02030184 USD and is down -1.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 334 active market(s) with $14,579,619.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blur.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blur should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blur using one of the exchanges listed above.

