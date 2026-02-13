Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation $CTSH Stock Holdings Boosted by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,433 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,660 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $4,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 71.8% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 366 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. High Note Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 22,450.0% in the third quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 451 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 118.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 569 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Winnow Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 267.7% in the third quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 603 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $65.83 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.87. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation has a 52 week low of $65.00 and a 52 week high of $90.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.34.

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The information technology service provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 10.56%.The company had revenue of $5.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Cognizant Technology Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.560-5.700 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is an increase from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.25%.

CTSH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 26th. Mizuho set a $87.00 price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Monday. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.17.

In other news, CAO John Sunshin Kim sold 2,500 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 36,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,891,920. This trade represents a 6.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 2,000 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.23, for a total transaction of $168,460.00. Following the sale, the director owned 29,729 shares in the company, valued at $2,504,073.67. This represents a 6.30% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 29,434 shares of company stock worth $2,460,809 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ: CTSH) is a global professional services company that provides information technology, consulting and business process services to large enterprises. Its core offerings include digital engineering, application development and maintenance, cloud migration and managed services, data analytics and artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, and industry-specific solutions. Cognizant works with clients to design and implement technology-enabled transformations that address customer experience, operational efficiency and new product and service delivery.

Founded in the 1990s and headquartered in Teaneck, New Jersey, Cognizant has grown into a multinational organization with delivery centers and operations across the Americas, Europe, and Asia.

