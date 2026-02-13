Metis Global Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. $LNG

Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,837 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,155 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $7,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Cheniere Energy by 9.5% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,827 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in Cheniere Energy by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 16,147 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 47,700 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,209,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Savvy Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 1,226 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Plan A Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $400,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LNG opened at $217.79 on Friday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.20 and a fifty-two week high of $246.42. The company has a market cap of $46.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.25.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $0.555 per share. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 6th. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is currently 12.37%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $282.00 to $271.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $278.00 price target (up from $275.00) on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Friday, October 24th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Cheniere Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $283.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $264.24.

Cheniere Energy, Inc is a U.S.-based energy company that develops, owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) infrastructure and markets LNG to global customers. The company’s core activities include natural gas liquefaction, long?term and short?term LNG sales and marketing, and the associated midstream services required to move gas from production basins to international markets. Cheniere focuses on converting domestic natural gas into LNG for export, providing a bridge between North American supply and overseas demand.

