SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF $SPYG Stake Lessened by Choice Wealth Advisors LLC

Choice Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 235,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,791 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises about 10.6% of Choice Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Choice Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $24,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPYG. Clayton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quaker Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 292.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 138.0% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period.

Shares of SPYG stock opened at $103.01 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $68.65 and a 12 month high of $109.63. The stock has a market cap of $43.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.49.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Growth Index measures the performance of the growth sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the S&P 500 Index includes all the United States common equities.

