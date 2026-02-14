Fusion Family Wealth LLC Decreases Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF $VSS

Fusion Family Wealth LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 59,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,283 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Fusion Family Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Fusion Family Wealth LLC owned about 0.09% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF worth $8,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Financial Perspectives Inc increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 69.1% in the second quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VSS opened at $156.78 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $102.76 and a 1 year high of $158.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $148.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.56. The firm has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies. As of April 30, 2012, the Fund invested in sectors, such as consumer discretionary, consumer staples, energy, financials, healthcare, industrials, information technology, materials, telecommunication services and utilities.

See Also

