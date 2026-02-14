Mizuho Increases International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Price Target to $85.00

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Mizuho’s target price suggests a potential upside of 2.45% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $78.30 to $77.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. UBS Group boosted their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, January 4th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Flavors & Fragrances has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.97.

IFF opened at $82.97 on Thursday. International Flavors & Fragrances has a one year low of $59.14 and a one year high of $86.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.69.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.05). International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 7.67% and a negative net margin of 3.20%.The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 896.4% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 548 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 55.7% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 587 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

Here are the key news stories impacting International Flavors & Fragrances this week:

Positive Sentiment: Wells Fargo raised its price target to $100 and kept an “overweight” rating — the largest PT bump cited (roughly 20% upside), providing a strong buy-side catalyst. Wells Fargo PT Raise

Wells Fargo raised its price target to $100 and kept an “overweight” rating — the largest PT bump cited (roughly 20% upside), providing a strong buy-side catalyst. Positive Sentiment: Citigroup boosted its PT to $95 and reiterated a “buy” rating, another near-term bullish endorsement that supports upward momentum. Citigroup PT Raise

Citigroup boosted its PT to $95 and reiterated a “buy” rating, another near-term bullish endorsement that supports upward momentum. Positive Sentiment: Barclays lifted its price target to $91 and maintained an “overweight” call, adding further analyst support. Barclays PT Raise

Barclays lifted its price target to $91 and maintained an “overweight” call, adding further analyst support. Positive Sentiment: Oppenheimer upgraded IFF from “market perform” to “outperform” and set a $97 target, signaling increased confidence in the turnaround story. Oppenheimer Upgrade

Oppenheimer upgraded IFF from “market perform” to “outperform” and set a $97 target, signaling increased confidence in the turnaround story. Positive Sentiment: Mizuho raised its PT to $85 and kept an “outperform” view, adding to the cluster of buy-side revisions. Mizuho PT Raise

Mizuho raised its PT to $85 and kept an “outperform” view, adding to the cluster of buy-side revisions. Neutral Sentiment: BNP Paribas trimmed its PT slightly to $88 (from $89) but still rates the shares “outperform” — a modest calibration rather than a reversal of conviction. BNP Paribas PT Adjust

BNP Paribas trimmed its PT slightly to $88 (from $89) but still rates the shares “outperform” — a modest calibration rather than a reversal of conviction. Negative Sentiment: Q4 results were mixed: revenue of $2.59B beat estimates modestly but was down ~6.6% Y/Y and EPS of $0.80 missed consensus (~$0.85). Profitability contracted versus prior year, which creates near-term performance risk. Q4 Earnings Release

Q4 results were mixed: revenue of $2.59B beat estimates modestly but was down ~6.6% Y/Y and EPS of $0.80 missed consensus (~$0.85). Profitability contracted versus prior year, which creates near-term performance risk. Negative Sentiment: Third-party summaries highlight sharper profitability declines (net income and operating profit down materially) and other mixed cash-flow metrics — these details amplify downside risk if execution or margins don’t recover. Quiver Quant Coverage

Third-party summaries highlight sharper profitability declines (net income and operating profit down materially) and other mixed cash-flow metrics — these details amplify downside risk if execution or margins don’t recover. Negative Sentiment: FY2026 revenue guidance was set at roughly $10.5B–$10.8B vs. a ~$10.7B consensus — the midpoint is in line but the range keeps guidance slightly uncertain; EPS guidance was unclear in the release, increasing ambiguity. Investor Presentation / Press Release

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) is a global leader in the creation and production of flavors, fragrances, cosmetic actives and nutritional lipids. The company develops taste and scent solutions for a wide array of end markets including food and beverage, personal care, household goods and pharmaceutical products. Its portfolio spans natural and nature-identical flavors, fine fragrances, functional ingredients for skin and hair care, and specialty oils that enhance nutritional value and sensory appeal.

IFF’s research and development network comprises innovation centers in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Latin America, where multidisciplinary teams collaborate on aroma chemistry, sensory science and biotechnology.

