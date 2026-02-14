Liberty Broadband Corporation $LBRDK is Hi Line Capital Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Hi Line Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Liberty Broadband Corporation (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report) by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 207,235 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,478 shares during the quarter. Liberty Broadband makes up about 4.2% of Hi Line Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Hi Line Capital Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Liberty Broadband worth $13,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LBRDK. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 195.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 1,054.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the third quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 59.3% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LBRDK shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Liberty Broadband in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Liberty Broadband presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Liberty Broadband Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of LBRDK stock opened at $55.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.99. Liberty Broadband Corporation has a 1 year low of $42.10 and a 1 year high of $104.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director J David Wargo sold 2,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $128,585.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 471 shares in the company, valued at $27,134.31. This trade represents a 82.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,571 shares of company stock worth $2,811,642. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Broadband Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation is a publicly traded holding company that principally invests in broadband and cable businesses. Established in 2014 as a spin-off from Liberty Interactive Corporation, the company was designed to provide investors with targeted exposure to high-growth broadband assets. Headquartered in Englewood, Colorado, Liberty Broadband uses a tracking-stock structure to reflect the performance of its key investments rather than operating a stand-alone service business.

The company’s primary asset is its substantial equity interest in Charter Communications, one of the largest cable and broadband providers in the United States.

