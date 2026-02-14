Horizon Wealth Management LLC Makes New $56.82 Million Investment in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF $PYLD

Horizon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,116,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,815,000. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF accounts for 8.3% of Horizon Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Horizon Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.64% of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PYLD. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 82.2% during the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Redwood Park Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Redwood Park Advisors LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PYLD opened at $26.91 on Friday. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF has a one year low of $25.42 and a one year high of $27.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.78 and a 200 day moving average of $26.75.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd.

The PIMCO Multisector Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund (PYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a multi-sector portfolio of fixed income instruments issued by various US and non-US public or private-sector entities. The fund has no maturity and credit rating limitations. PYLD was launched on Jun 21, 2023 and is managed by PIMCO.

