Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust $BBN

Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,059,825 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 159,931 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust accounts for approximately 14.8% of Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust were worth $34,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BBN. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 1,333.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 316.4% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,177 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 7,733 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the second quarter worth $165,000. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $187,000.

Shares of BBN opened at $16.60 on Friday. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a 52-week low of $15.37 and a 52-week high of $17.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.52 and its 200-day moving average is $16.61.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.0986 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th.

The BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide current income and preservation of capital through a diversified portfolio of taxable municipal debt securities. Advisement and portfolio management services are provided by BlackRock Advisors, LLC, leveraging the firm’s global credit research and trading capabilities to analyze risk and identify opportunities within the municipal bond sector.

Since its inception in 1989, BBN has invested primarily in investment-grade and non-investment-grade municipal obligations issued by U.S.

