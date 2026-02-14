JPMorgan Municipal ETF $JMUB Stake Lifted by G2 Capital Management LLC OH

G2 Capital Management LLC OH lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 756,683 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,466 shares during the period. JPMorgan Municipal ETF accounts for approximately 9.6% of G2 Capital Management LLC OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. G2 Capital Management LLC OH owned approximately 1.23% of JPMorgan Municipal ETF worth $38,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 7.9% in the third quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,940,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,393,000 after purchasing an additional 214,112 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,540,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,035,000 after buying an additional 641,736 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,382,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,243,000 after buying an additional 182,487 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,763,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,527,000 after buying an additional 243,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,563,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,572,000 after acquiring an additional 447,054 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Price Performance

Shares of JMUB opened at $51.05 on Friday. JPMorgan Municipal ETF has a 1-year low of $47.95 and a 1-year high of $51.11. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.39.

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Cuts Dividend

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd were given a $0.1414 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%.

The JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of various US municipal securities. JMUB was launched on Oct 29, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

