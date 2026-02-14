Bri-Chem (TSE:BRY) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Bri-Chem Corp. (TSE:BRY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.26 and traded as high as C$0.28. Bri-Chem shares last traded at C$0.28, with a volume of 9,500 shares traded.

Bri-Chem Stock Up 3.7%

The firm has a market cap of C$7.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of -1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.24 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.88.

About Bri-Chem

Bri-Chem Corp supplies drilling fluids for the oil and gas industries. The company provides drilling fluid products, cementing, acidizing and stimulation additives from multiple strategically located warehouses throughout Canada and the United States. Its segments are Fluids Distribution Canada, Fluids Distribution USA, Fluids Blending and Packaging Canada, Fluids Blending and Packaging USA, and Other. A majority of its revenue is derived from the distribution of fluids in the United States of America.

