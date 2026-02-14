Piper Sandler Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Stock Price

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $165.00 to $85.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 42.18% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective (down previously from $160.00) on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Friday, October 24th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Inspire Medical Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Truist Financial cut shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $70.00 price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.94.

INSP stock opened at $59.78 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.99. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00, a PEG ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 0.74. Inspire Medical Systems has a 12-month low of $53.11 and a 12-month high of $197.75.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.96. Inspire Medical Systems had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The business had revenue of $269.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. Inspire Medical Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Inspire Medical Systems will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Shawn Mccormick sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.48, for a total transaction of $254,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 26,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,320,344.08. This represents a 7.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 81.4% during the second quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 2,354,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,808 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,634,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,095,000 after purchasing an additional 110,288 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 68.7% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,297,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,280,000 after purchasing an additional 528,404 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 179.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,259,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,188,000 after purchasing an additional 809,121 shares during the period. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. grew its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 648.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. now owns 1,047,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,739,000 after buying an additional 907,694 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc is a medical technology company specializing in implantable neurostimulation devices for the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). The company’s flagship offering, the Inspire® system, delivers targeted stimulation of the hypoglossal nerve to maintain airway patency during sleep, providing an alternative therapy for patients who are intolerant of or inadequately managed by continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) devices.

The Inspire system comprises an implantable pulse generator, a sensing lead that monitors breathing patterns, and a stimulation lead that activates the hypoglossal nerve.

