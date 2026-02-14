Horizon Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 51,364 SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF $XAR

Horizon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 51,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,068,000. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Horizon Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Horizon Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.26% of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 71.9% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000.
SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Trading Up 1.1%
NYSEARCA:XAR opened at $270.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $262.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $240.12. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a twelve month low of $137.09 and a twelve month high of $294.45. The company has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.83 and a beta of 1.13.
SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile
The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US aerospace & defense companies. XAR was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.
