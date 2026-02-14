Capita (LON:CPI) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Capita plc (LON:CPI – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 325.12 and traded as high as GBX 364. Capita shares last traded at GBX 360.50, with a volume of 331,526 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on CPI. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 321 target price on shares of Capita in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Capita in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a GBX 350 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 900 price objective on shares of Capita in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 494.

Get Capita alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on CPI

Capita Stock Up 3.0%

Capita Company Profile

The company has a market cap of £410.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 390.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 325.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 291.56.

(Get Free Report)

Capita is a modern outsourcer, helping clients across the public and private sectors run complex business processes more efficiently, creating better consumer experiences. Operating across 8 countries, Capita’s colleagues support primarily UK and European clients with people-based services underpinned by market-leading technology. We play an integral role in society – our work matters to the lives of the millions of people who rely on us every day.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Capita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.