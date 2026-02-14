Capita (LON:CPI) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Capita plc (LON:CPI – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 325.12 and traded as high as GBX 364. Capita shares last traded at GBX 360.50, with a volume of 331,526 shares traded.
A number of brokerages have commented on CPI. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 321 target price on shares of Capita in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Capita in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a GBX 350 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 900 price objective on shares of Capita in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 494.
Capita is a modern outsourcer, helping clients across the public and private sectors run complex business processes more efficiently, creating better consumer experiences. Operating across 8 countries, Capita’s colleagues support primarily UK and European clients with people-based services underpinned by market-leading technology. We play an integral role in society – our work matters to the lives of the millions of people who rely on us every day.
