Western Copper and Gold (TSE:WRN) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Western Copper and Gold Co. (TSE:WRN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:WRN) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$3.15 and traded as high as C$4.39. Western Copper and Gold shares last traded at C$4.32, with a volume of 515,985 shares changing hands.

Separately, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Western Copper and Gold from C$5.50 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and an average target price of C$6.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$872.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -216.00 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a current ratio of 25.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$4.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.15.

Western Copper and Gold (TSE:WRN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:WRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.00 EPS for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Western Copper and Gold Co. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Copper & Gold Corp is a Canada-based exploration-stage company. It is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and future development of resource properties. The company is developing the Casino project into Canada’s premier copper-gold mine. It holds significant gold, copper reserves in its Casino project located in the Yukon, Canada.

