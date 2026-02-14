Renew (LON:RNWH) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Renew Holdings plc (LON:RNWH – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 885.50 and traded as high as GBX 935. Renew shares last traded at GBX 923.70, with a volume of 134,194 shares traded.
A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Shore Capital Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,350 target price on shares of Renew in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Renew from GBX 1,200 to GBX 1,220 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,200 price objective on shares of Renew in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,300 target price on shares of Renew in a research report on Friday, December 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,267.50.
Renew (LON:RNWH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The company reported GBX 67.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Renew had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 4.45%.
