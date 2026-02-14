Focus Graphite (OTCMKTS:FCSMF) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Focus Graphite Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCSMF – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.28 and traded as low as $0.2726. Focus Graphite shares last traded at $0.2756, with a volume of 215,630 shares trading hands.

Focus Graphite Stock Up 1.9%

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.28.

About Focus Graphite

Focus Graphite Inc (OTCMKTS:FCSMF) is a mineral exploration and development company headquartered in Montreal, Quebec. The company is primarily focused on advancing its flagship Lac Knife flake graphite project in the Gaspésie region of eastern Quebec. Lac Knife hosts a near-surface deposit of high?quality graphite, and Focus Graphite holds 100% interest in the property. The company’s efforts are centered on resource delineation, environmental permitting and moving the project through feasibility-level studies.

To support project advancement, Focus Graphite has completed technical studies, including a preliminary economic assessment, metallurgical testing and engineering evaluations.

