Elite Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ELTP) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Elite Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:ELTP – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.56 and traded as low as $0.42. Elite Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.44, with a volume of 267,149 shares traded.

Elite Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $473.88 million, a PE ratio of 44.04 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 8.04 and a quick ratio of 6.34.

Elite Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Elite Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a U.S.-based specialty pharmaceutical company that acquires, develops and markets both branded and generic pharmaceutical products. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, the company focuses on complex dosage forms—including injectables, sterile formulations and oncology therapies—and seeks to address unmet medical needs through advanced drug delivery technologies. Its product portfolio spans therapeutic areas such as pain management, oncology and cardiovascular care.

Since its founding in 2007, Elite Pharmaceuticals has pursued strategic partnerships and licensing agreements to expand its pipeline and manufacturing capabilities.

