Heidelberg Materials (OTCMKTS:HLBZF) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Heidelberg Materials AG (OTCMKTS:HLBZF – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $246.85 and traded as low as $214.21. Heidelberg Materials shares last traded at $230.29, with a volume of 514 shares.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HLBZF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Heidelberg Materials in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Barclays upgraded shares of Heidelberg Materials to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut shares of Heidelberg Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Heidelberg Materials to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $265.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $246.85.

Heidelberg Materials (OTCMKTS: HLBZF) is a global building materials company headquartered in Heidelberg, Germany. Formerly known as HeidelbergCement, the company develops, manufactures and markets a comprehensive range of construction materials. Its core product lines include cement, aggregates, ready-mix concrete and asphalt, complemented by performance materials such as mineral components, industrial fillers and admixtures.

In addition to commodity building products, Heidelberg Materials offers tailored solutions encompassing technical consulting, digital construction platforms and CO? management services.

