American International Group, Inc. $AIG Shares Acquired by Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 93.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,823 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,606 shares during the period. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $1,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,536,144 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,072,969,000 after acquiring an additional 716,209 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in American International Group by 4.3% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,111,405 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $951,230,000 after purchasing an additional 499,330 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in American International Group during the second quarter worth approximately $787,724,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its position in American International Group by 4.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 3,429,324 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $293,516,000 after purchasing an additional 143,361 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in American International Group by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,390,248 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $266,270,000 after purchasing an additional 48,900 shares in the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AIG opened at $78.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. American International Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.25 and a 12 month high of $88.07. The company has a market cap of $42.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.84.

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.06. American International Group had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 11.56%.The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. American International Group’s payout ratio is currently 33.21%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on American International Group from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. TD Cowen raised their target price on American International Group from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of American International Group in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of American International Group from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American International Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.21.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat consensus — EPS rose ~51% year?over?year as underwriting strength offset pressures in premiums and investment income, signaling operational momentum. AIG Q4 Earnings Beat

Q4 results beat consensus — EPS rose ~51% year?over?year as underwriting strength offset pressures in premiums and investment income, signaling operational momentum. Positive Sentiment: Underwriting gains appear sustainable — analysts and commentary from the earnings call highlight durable improvement in underwriting performance and margin expansion potential. Earnings Call Highlights

Underwriting gains appear sustainable — analysts and commentary from the earnings call highlight durable improvement in underwriting performance and margin expansion potential. Positive Sentiment: General Insurance underwriting income jumped (~48% in Q4 for GI), backing the claim that underwriting is driving earnings recovery. GI Underwriting Income Rises

General Insurance underwriting income jumped (~48% in Q4 for GI), backing the claim that underwriting is driving earnings recovery. Positive Sentiment: Shareholder returns and capital actions: A quarterly dividend of $0.45/share was declared, supporting yield and cash-return thesis for income?oriented investors. (Ex?dividend and record dates announced.)

Shareholder returns and capital actions: A quarterly dividend of $0.45/share was declared, supporting yield and cash-return thesis for income?oriented investors. (Ex?dividend and record dates announced.) Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrades/target raises: HSBC raised its target to $90 (buy) and Keefe, Bruyette & Woods nudged its target to $97 (outperform), both signaling upside from current levels and reinforcing the bullish case. HSBC Raises Target

Analyst upgrades/target raises: HSBC raised its target to $90 (buy) and Keefe, Bruyette & Woods nudged its target to $97 (outperform), both signaling upside from current levels and reinforcing the bullish case. Neutral Sentiment: Piper Sandler trimmed its target to $88 but kept an overweight rating — a modest cut that still implies upside, suggesting mixed but not bearish broker sentiment. Piper Sandler Adjustment

Piper Sandler trimmed its target to $88 but kept an overweight rating — a modest cut that still implies upside, suggesting mixed but not bearish broker sentiment. Neutral Sentiment: Barclays trimmed its target to $79 and kept an equal?weight rating — essentially signaling limited near?term upside from current levels. Barclays Target Trim

Barclays trimmed its target to $79 and kept an equal?weight rating — essentially signaling limited near?term upside from current levels. Negative Sentiment: Net investment income weakness trimmed fourth?quarter profit — investment income compression is a recurring headwind that limits the upside from underwriting gains. Investment Income Slide

Net investment income weakness trimmed fourth?quarter profit — investment income compression is a recurring headwind that limits the upside from underwriting gains. Negative Sentiment: Competitive positioning note: coverage that AIG posted “strong” Q4 gains but still lagged its closest industry rival in some metrics — watch peer comparisons for market?share and pricing signals. Peer Comparison

American International Group, Inc (AIG) is a global insurance holding company that provides a broad range of property-casualty insurance, specialty insurance, and risk management solutions to institutional, commercial and individual customers. Through its operating subsidiaries, AIG underwrites commercial and personal lines products—ranging from general liability, property, and casualty coverages to specialty lines such as professional liability, surety, cyber and marine—along with related services designed to help clients manage and transfer risk.

The company also has a long history in life insurance, retirement solutions and asset management through businesses that have been restructured or separated over time.

